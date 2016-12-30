After a roller-coaster ride in 2016, here’s what sterling could do in 2017

Cashing in on currencies in 2017 Thursday, 29 Dec 2016 | 6:31 AM ET | 03:38

It has been a roller-coaster ride for sterling in 2016 as the currency plunged to levels not seen in more than a generation on the back of the U.K.'s vote to leave the European Union but analysts expect the currency to strengthen from current lows as Brexit negotiations start to take shape.

"The long-term outlook for sterling will be heavily influenced by the outcome of the Brexit negotiations," Kallum Pickering, senior UK economist at Berenberg told CNBC via email.

He further explained that Brexit represents a long-term supply-side shock for the U.K. through less trade, migration and investment with the EU.

"A soft outcome for Brexit would mean a less negative long-term impact growth and a stronger long-term rise in sterling."