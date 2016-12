As investors wave goodbye to yet another light year-end trading season, market watchers were keeping an eye on the final data report of 2016.

The Chicago Purchasing Manager's Index for December came in at 54.6, lower than consensus forecasts of 56.8. This month's figure is also down from November's reading of 57.6.



On the oil front, U.S. benchmark West Texas intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled down 5 cents at $53.72 and has gained 45 percent since January for its best year since 2009. Investors patiently awaited the OPEC, non-OPEC supply deal to kick in, due to start January 1, 2017.

No bond auctions took place on Friday; however there are at least four lots of bills auctions penciled in for next week, the first trading week of 2017.