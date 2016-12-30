Carrie Fisher, the actress who made Princess Leia a household name, died last week at the age of 60. Although she was most famous for her role in the iconic "Star Wars" franchise, the actress, writer and producer left behind a more diverse body of work than many people may realize.

Fisher was Hollywood royalty, and died only a day before her own mother, actress and singer Debbie Reynolds. Despite her considerable off-screen interests, Fisher will always primarily be known to the general public as an actress—primarily because the original "Star Wars" trilogy and the 2015 franchise reboot, "The Force Awakens" were a runaway commercial successes.

A review of the receipts quickly explains why her association with "Star Wars" overshadows her other work. According to the revenue-tracking website Box Office Mojo, these films have grossed a collective $2.2 billion, or $4.1 billion after adjusting for inflation.

Filmgoers can expect that total to go up even more when the next installment in the "Star Wars" saga lands in theaters at the end of 2017. The currently untitled movie picks up where "The Force Awakens" left off, and Fisher had completed all of her work on the upcoming movie, according to a recent report in The New York Times.



Given the huge sums of money involved and the enduring popularity of the "Star Wars" franchise, it's understandable that so much attention has been focused on this single aspect of her career since her passing. But Fisher's acting career tended to focus more frequently on supporting roles in comedies, such as "When Harry Met Sally," Woody Allen's "Hannah and Her Sisters" and an uncredited role as a family therapist in 1997's "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery."

Together, those movies grossed an inflation-adjusted $394 million, a comparatively light take by Hollywood blockbuster standards but outweighed by their enduring cult popularity.

