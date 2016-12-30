Dishwasher of famed Carnegie Deli makes bid to become the owner

A former dishwasher at New York's iconic Carnegie Deli has made a $10 million dollar bid to save the famous restaurant and become its owner.

Sammy Musovic, whose first job after emigrating from what was then Yugoslavia three decades ago was washing dishes for $3 an hour at the deli, is offering $10 million to be its new owner and keep it open, Page Six reports.



Carnegie Deli is world-famous for its towering pastrami sandwiches, which have attracted celebrity customers since a young Woody Allen found solace in them.

The September announcement of the deli's closing by current owner Marian Harper Levine saddened many, especially Musovic.