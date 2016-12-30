Early movers: MYL, LMT, GD, GPOR, AMZN, WMT, PBR & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Mylan — The drugmaker announced the launch of a generic version of Johnson & Johnson's Concerta, a drug designed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Lockheed Martin — Lockheed was awarded a $450 million modification contract by the Pentagon, related to the development and delivery of F-35A aircraft to South Korea.

General Dynamics — General Dynamics was awarded a $324.5 million modification contract by the Navy for ESB (Expeditionary Sea Base) 5.

Gulfport Energy — The oil and natural gas exploration company said Chief Financial Officer Aaron Gaydosik is resigning, effective Jan. 4, to pursue other opportunities.

Amazon.com, Wal-Mart — Amazon and Wal-Mart were sued by Run-DMC founder Darryl McDaniels, who accuses the retail giants of selling clothing and accessories with the rap group's name without permission.

Petrobras — Petrobras announced a number of asset sales to end the year, but the Brazilian state-run oil company fell short of the $15.1 billion it had planned to divest for 2015 and 2016. Asset sales for the two years totaled $13.6 billion.

Qualcomm — Qualcomm settled a dispute with Chinese smartphone maker Meizu Technology, signing a worldwide patent licensing agreement. Qualcomm had sued Meizu in a number of countries in an attempt to get the company to license Qualcomm patents.

Charter Communications — Charter and Comcast's NBCUniversal are at a contract impasse, which could result in NBC channels being pulled off Charter systems on New Year's Day. Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal.

Royal Bank of Scotland — The bank has been asked by shareholder groups to create an investor committee to improve corporate governance.

Apple — Apple's iPhones will be made in Bengaluru, India beginning in April, according to a Times of India report. Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer Wistron is building a factory that will make those phones.

Sprint — The mobile phone company may be making the right moves to prompt a merger with T-Mobile US, according to the Wall Street Journal.