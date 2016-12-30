European markets close higher; FTSE closes at record high

The German DAX rose 0.3 percent to close at 11,481.06 in a shortened trading day. For the year, the benchmark is up almost 7 percent.

Wall Street was little changed at the start of the final trading day.

The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 closed 0.26 percent higher. Banking stocks were up by 0.44 percent. Data showed earlier on Friday an increase in corporate lending in the euro zone.

Healthcare stocks were also among the worst performers. Johnson and Johnson is reportedly considering breaking up the Swiss technological firm Actelion if it acquires the company. Actelion shares were down by more more than 1 percent.

Oil and gas stocks were slightly down as the starting date for the implementation of the lastest OPEC deal nears. However, oil prices are on track for their greatest yearly percentage gain since 2009. Both WTI and Brent were trading above $53 a barrel on Friday.