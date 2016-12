The last 12 months have been full of major technology stories from Samsung's exploding phone saga to the speculation around and eventual end to the acquisition of Twitter.

In between that, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has talked about going to Mars while Apple has been grappling with how to get back to growth.

CNBC's technology correspondent Arjun Kharpal sat down with "Squawk Box Europe" producer Seamus Conwell, to talk through the biggest technology stories of the year.