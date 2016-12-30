Here's how Asian and European markets performed in 2016

Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index was one of the top Asian benchmarks of the year, up 15.32 percent. The index turned in its best year since 2014 when it gained 22.29 percent. Jakarta was down 1.27 percent in the fourth quarter, resulting in its first negative quarter in five.



Taiwan's Taiex index finished the year up 10.98 percent, its best year since 2013 when it gained 11.85 percent. 2016 was also its fourth positive year in five.

Australia's ASX 200 ended 2016 up 6.99 percent for its best year since 2013 when it gained 15.13 percent. The index was up 4.2 percent in the fourth quarter, resulting in its third consecutive positive quarter for the first time since the second quarter of 2014.

Japan's Nikkei narrowly achieved its fifth consecutive positive year for the first time since 1989 — the same year its 12-year win streak came to an end. The index barely finished higher, ending up 0.42 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also barely finished positive, up 0.39 percent. That results in the index's fourth positive year in five.

China's Shanghai Composite ended the year down 12.3 percent, resulting in its worst year since 2011 when the index lost 21.68 percent.