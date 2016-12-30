6 things you'll be eating in 2017

This Hawaiian specialty has cruised to the mainland and is quickly spreading across the U.S. Traditional poke, pronounced "po-kay," is cubed, fresh raw seafood (usually tuna or octopus) mixed with soy sauce, green onions and sesame oil and served over rice.

"You will start to see more around the poke trend," Darren Tristano, president of Technomic, told CNBC, explaining that the specialty food will migrate from fine dining restaurants to niche restaurants and onto menus across the country.

The National Restaurant Association named poke a hot trend for 2017 after surveying almost 1,300 professional chefs to determine menu trends for the coming year.

Authentic ethnic cuisine and sustainable seafood were also among the top 20 anticipated food trends, according to the survey. So, expect to see more variations of traditional poke appearing in restaurants across the country.



"Menu trends today are beginning to shift from ingredient-based items to concept-based ideas, mirroring how consumers tend to adapt their activities to their overall lifestyle philosophies, such as environmental sustainability and nutrition," Hudson Riehle, senior vice president of research for the National Restaurant Association, said in a statement.

