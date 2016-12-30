My 17-year-old daughter has always been interested in history, English, politics, and the social sciences. Still, when she told me she wanted to be a sociologist I ran to my laptop and opened the Department of Labor's website to show her what a bad idea becoming a sociologist is.

Then I immediately enrolled her in coding classes.

Just kidding. I didn't do that.

Here are a few reasons why:

1. There will be job security in solving society's most difficult challenges.

Though hilarious, the Holderness Family's parody video on how to deal with politics at Thanksgiving illustrates a scary truth: we are getting really comfortable with division.

We are getting really comfortable with hate.

If families can't figure out how to coexist around the dinner table, how much hope is there for states with dramatically different demographics and voting patterns to coexist in the same nation? How much hope is there for rival nations to coexist on the same planet? How much hope is there that we might finally eliminate bigotry?

We can't code our way out of those problems.

In fact, to some extent we've coded our way into them, or at least coded our way into scaling them up.

Social media allows us to say and do incredibly hurtful things to each other. Comment sections give people an opportunity to berate total strangers in ways most of us would never do in real life. Technological innovations provide great benefit, but also make it a lot easier to hate each other.

Or, if not hate each other, tell complete strangers their family is lazy and useless.