Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher on the final day of trading this year. The Dow will need to gain 180 points today to reach the 20,000 level.

-About 4.4 million minimum-wage workers are set to get a raise in 2017 thanks to new laws in several states, which require salary increases.

RUSSIA ROW

-Russia was set to respondto new sanctions and diplomatic expulsions against Moscow ordered by President Obama Thursday. But now President Vladimir Putin says Russia will not expel any U.S. diplomats. President-elect Donald Trump says he will take a briefing from the intelligence community detailing what they know about the alleged Russian hacking during the election.