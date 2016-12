Debbie Reynolds died at age 84, just one day after her daughter. Reynolds had a multidecade career in movies and television, with a breakout role in "Singin' in the Rain" at age 19, the same age her daughter starred in "Star Wars." Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher, said the stress of his sister's death "was too much." "She said, 'I want to be with Carrie,'" the son said. "And then she was gone."