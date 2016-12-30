Russian markets hold ground as Moscow fights new sanctions

While analysts are debating the overnight sanctions imposed by Washington on Moscow, Russian markets don't seem too irked by these moves.

Russian assets have seen a fairly encouraging year with the Russian stock index Micex up more than 25 percent since the start of the year and the Russian rouble outperforming major currencies.

Sonja Laud, investment director, Global Multi Asset Group at Barings Asset Management, told CNBC Friday that President-elect Donald Trump's willingness to reset ties with Russia is just one factor benefiting markets.

"If you look at the underlying fundamentals that has been quite encouraging and I think that has been the main driver why the Ruble and the Russian assets have done quite well ahead of the U.S. elections and then accelerated because there is a very good connection between the President-elect Trump and Vladimir Putin so that has accelerated the positive newsflow," Laud said.

Laud said economic data suggests that there is potential for the central bank to ease further and that makes it a good mix to buy in further into Russian assets.