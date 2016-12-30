VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

These 5 industries are hiring more remote job seekers in 2017

Customers work at the Bean & Bean coffee shop in Chelsea in New York in a makeshift co-working space.
Richard Levine/Corbis via Getty Images
Customers work at the Bean & Bean coffee shop in Chelsea in New York in a makeshift co-working space.

You don't have to be in software or technology to land a great remote job, a new survey by remote jobs posting platform FlexJobs shows.

FlexJobs analyzed over 100,000 job listings from the past year to find the industries looking for professionals to fill remote, flexible-schedule or freelance positions.

The survey found that five industries in particular saw a jump of 20 percent or more in these types of remote or flexible jobs.

If you're interested in working from a home office, check out these fields:


1. Mortgage and real estate

You might not be able to work as a real estate broker from your apartment, but you could still work in the industry. Companies like Zillow, Homeward Residential and American Advisors Group have recently recruited for remote jobs in mortgage and real estate.

Popular job remote or flexible job listings include positions for mortgage loan officers, underwriters and mortgage processors.


2. HR and recruiting

Not all HR and recruiting jobs require in-person work. Aon Hewitt, Xerox and IT Pros have recently recruited for remote jobs in human resources and recruiting.

Companies are looking for workers to fill postings as recruiters, human resources specialists and human resources managers.


533979635
Hero Images/Getty Images

3. Accounting and finance

You could work on Wall Street while at home, the report shows. Large financial institutions like Wells Fargo, Citi and Ally Financial have recently recruited for remote jobs in accounting and finance.

Postings include openings for accountants, bookkeepers and auditors.


4. Pharmaceuticals

This growing field is looking for workers to fill several remote or flexible schedule positions.

CVS Health, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Pharmaceutical Product Development have recently recruited for remote jobs in pharmaceuticals. Postings include openings for pharmacists, clinical research associates and account managers.


5. Education and training

Teaching doesn't have to be done in a classroom. K12, Kaplan and other education companies are recruiting for remote jobs in education and training. Popular job postings include online tutor, adjunct faculty and virtual teacher.


If you're curious about what skills employers are looking for, check out what Bill Gates says.

Tired of your desk job? These jobs pay well and will get you moving.
Tired of your desk job? These jobs pay well and will get you moving.   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...