These 5 industries are hiring more remote job seekers in 2017

You don't have to be in software or technology to land a great remote job, a new survey by remote jobs posting platform FlexJobs shows.

FlexJobs analyzed over 100,000 job listings from the past year to find the industries looking for professionals to fill remote, flexible-schedule or freelance positions.



The survey found that five industries in particular saw a jump of 20 percent or more in these types of remote or flexible jobs.



If you're interested in working from a home office, check out these fields:



