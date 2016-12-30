Trump policies like deregulation are 'low-hanging fruit picked a long time ago,' Chantico CEO says

President-elect Donald Trump's likely attempts at boosting U.S. growth through policies like deregulation and corporate tax cuts may not be as effective as the market rally seems to suggest, Chantico Global CEO Gina Sanchez told CNBC on Friday.

While apparently "business-friendly" initiatives could help smaller firms, companies already pay lower corporate taxes through deductions and credits than the official rate, so slashing taxes there could make very little difference in the status quo, Sanchez told "Squawk Box."

"A lot of that low-hanging fruit got picked a long time ago," Sanchez said. "I don't think you're going to get as much juice out of that playbook as people think we're going to get."

Sanchez said the postelection market rally reflects mostly the positive effects that could come out of a Trump presidency and is dangerously discounting the negatives.

"I think a lot of people are drinking a lot of Kool-Aid right now," she said.

Sanchez said the momentum in the markets will only go so far, and in the case of any hiccups in the new administration's transition, a pullback could materialize.

"I think the way that pullback gains momentum is if you see a number of stumbles in terms of the incoming administration ... getting the Cabinet approved and getting going. The process of getting these unknowns into becoming known, that's going to take months," she said.

However, there is something to be said for the unusually fast and furious rise, and Sanchez said that until policies are realized and implemented, markets could continue to climb provided no major mistakes are made by the Trump team.

"The only benefit ... is the fact that the economic momentum going into 2017 has so far been positive," Sanchez said.

"Expectations for earnings in 2017 are still in double-digit territory, and so we still have to contend with the realities of that in combination with a whole lot of unknowns right now about what policy really is going to turn out to be," she said.