UK sides with Trump, Australia hints at support over Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's relationship with its traditional ally, the U.S., took a rocky turn earlier this month following the passing of a UN Resolution which demanded an end to Israel's settlement building on Palestinian territory.

The U.S. abstained from its vote at the UN Security Council rather than vetoing the motion, and in the furore that followed Secretary of State John Kerry criticized Netanyahu's coalition as "the most right-wing in Israeli history."

But, while 14 out of the 15 UN Security Council members voted in favor of the resolution on December 23, Netanyahu's position may not be as isolated as it initially seemed.

Though Britain voted for the resolution, a spokesman for U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement Thursday afternoon that, "we do not believe that it is appropriate to attack the composition of the democratically-elected government of an ally."

He added that, "the (U.K.) Government believes that negotiations (between Israelis and Palestinians) will only succeed when they are conducted between the two parties, supported by the international community." The spokesman also said that peace would not be established "by focusing on only one issue, in this case the construction of settlements," considering that the conflict was "so deeply complex."