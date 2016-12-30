Virtual reality (VR) has been a buzzword in 2016 with the technology entering the mainstream and a number of companies flooding the market with headsets.

If you are new to VR, the phrase refers to immersive, 360 degree content that is viewed through a special headset.

Analysts are predicting the VR market to take off in the next few years with VR headsets set to explode from just under 20 million this year to 81 million in 2020, according to IHS. Consumer spending on VR headsets will be $1.6 billion in 2016, and rise to $7.9 billion in 2020.

If you're thinking of buying a VR headset, CNBC has spoken to a number of analysts who have given their view on some of the best products on offer.