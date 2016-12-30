    More From Tech Transformers

    Samsung tries to shake off Note 7 debacle as it looks to Galaxy S8
    From Samsung to Apple: The 2016 year in review in tech
    Delegates try a roller coaster ride using Gear VR (virtual reality) headsets, manufactured by Samsung Electronics Co., at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday, Feb. 22, 2016.
    VR virgin? Here’s an intro to some of the virtual reality headsets you can buy
    Amazon delivery via Prime Air drone
    Amazon wins patent for a flying warehouse that will deploy drones to deliver parcels in minutes
    Apple beats Samsung in holiday shopping, Google ‘struggles’ to excite: Study
    FANG (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google) apps on a smartphone.
    Here are the best FANG stocks to own to start the new year with a bang
    Britney Spears is not dead. Sony Music’s Twitter account was just hacked
    Snapchat
    Snapchat buys Israeli augmented reality start-up for $40 million: Report
    What happened when I spent a week with an AI voice assistant in my head
    Twitter
    Twitter is ‘toast’ and the stock is not even worth $10: Analyst
    A customer tries out an Apple Watch Nike+ at an Apple Store in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, October 28, 2016 in New York City.
    People are struggling to find a use for smartwatches: Report
    Nintendo releases ‘Super Mario Run’ in high stakes moment for the gaming giant
    A customer inspects the new iPhone at the Wangfujing flagship store on September 20, 2013 in Beijing, China.
    Fingerprint sensor firm that could fit on Apple’s next phones raises $10 million
    Amazon Prime Video expands to 200 countries as it steps up challenge to Netflix
    The Snapchat Inc. application (app) is seen on an on an Apple Inc. iPhone.
    Snapchat has rolled out a group chat feature to let you message 16 friends
    HMD Global's Nokia-branded device is expected to go on sale in the first quarter of 2017.
    Nokia phones are back and the first is a $26 ‘dumb’ phone with ‘Snake’
    Hacking hacker
    Hackers are stealing files and asking people to infect other computers to get them back
    Apple’s iOS TV update could hint at its own ambitions in the streaming space
    Bitcoin and Dollar notes
    Bitcoin hits a 34-month high amid Chinese stock market volatility, yuan falls
    $432 million Super Nintendo World is coming to Universal Studios Japan by 2020
    A GrabCar driver displays the support information page on the Grab app on a smartphone in an arranged photograph in Singapore, on Monday, Oct. 31, 2016.
    Asian Uber rival Grab secures investment from Honda
    Shigeru Miyamoto, creative fellow at Nintendo and creator of Super Mario, speaks on stage during an Apple launch event on September 7, 2016 in San Francisco, California.
    Nintendo’s ‘Super Mario Run’ set to gross $71 million in first month
    An advertisement for Apple Music is posted on the streets of New York.
    Apple Music has hit 20 million paid subscribers
    Bitcoin
    Bitcoin predicted to rise 165% to $2,000 in 2017 driven by Trump: Analyst
    A Samsung Galaxy Note 7 lays on a counter in plastic bags after it was returned to a Best Buy on September 15, 2016 in Orem, Utah.
    Samsung’s Note 7 phones caught fire because of the ‘aggressive’ design: Report
    Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II and Matt Smith as Philip Mountbatten, Duke of Edinburgh in The Crown a Netflix Original
    Netflix is the top grossing iPhone app in the US for the first time ever
    An employee scans a quick response (QR) code displayed on the Ant Financial Services Group's Alipay app, an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding.
    Alipay strikes deal with banks to expand into Europe; hints at Apple Pay rival
    A computerized rendering of what the Station F campus will look like when it opens to the public in April 2017.
    Facebook joins the world’s largest start-up campus in Paris backed by a billionaire
    A trip to Mars with Space X could cost the same as buying a house
    Micro Lander with ILO Telescope at Moon's South Pole
    Elon Musk may have a new partner in his mission to colonize Mars
    Finland was once dominant in mobile with Nokia and is now making a comeback with VR
    Daniel Ek, founder and CEO of Spotify.
    Spotify CEO says the company could have 'died' in 2013
    The Twitter logo and hashtag '#Ring!' is displayed on a mobile device.
    I'd 'love' to see Twitter acquired for this reason: Billionaire Chris Sacca
    Chris Sacca, founder of Lowercase Capital LLC, speaks during an interview at the DreamForce Conference in San Francisco, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016.
    Murders and rude pics: Why Shark Tank's Sacca didn't invest in Snapchat, Airbnb
    European tech start-ups are on for a record year and US investors want in
    Networking site for professionals LinkedIn has been taken over for a sum of just over 26 billion US dollars by Microsoft corporation.
    Microsoft had made other attempts to buy LinkedIn: Co-founder
    Facebook logo on window
    Europe will produce the next Facebook within 10 years: Skype co-founder
    Nokia VC arm invests in an app that tracks women’s menstrual cycles
    A person using PlayStation VR
    Virtual reality is pushing gaming into another ‘golden age’: Xbox co-founder
    One of the first customers to buy a new iPhone walks out of an Apple store in Manhattan on September 16, 2016 in New York City.
    Apple captures record 91 percent of global smartphone profits: Research
    India’s ‘black money’ cleanup fuels controversy for a new start-up
    Jack Dorsey, co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter
    Twitter accidentally suspends the account of its own CEO Jack Dorsey
    Jeremy Clarkson stars in Amazon's "The Grand Tour" alongside Richard Hammond and James May. The trio formerly presented hit BBC TV series "Top Gear".
    Amazon’s ‘The Grand Tour’ car show smashes streaming record on debut
    Alibaba Cloud expands data centers as its steps up challenge to Amazon, Microsoft
    Amazon Echo
    Amazon offers exclusive deals to people who order through its AI assistant Alexa
    SpaceX wants to launch 4,425 satellites into space for global super-fast internet
    Domino’s delivers world’s first ever pizza by drone
    Shigeru Miyamoto, creative fellow at Nintendo and creator of Super Mario, speaks on stage during an Apple launch event on September 7, 2016 in San Francisco, California.
    Nintendo shares power-up as iOS ‘Super Mario Run’ lands next month for $9.99
    People stand outside the Apple Store on Fifth Avenue on August 5, 2015 in New York City.
    Apple exploring augmented reality Google Glass-style device: Report
    Snapchat Spectacles
    Snapchat’s $130 video recording Spectacles are being sold online for $5,000
    British musician Tinie Tempah speaks as Hans-Holger Albrecht, CEO of Deezer, US musician Ne-Yo and Eric Wahlforss, Co-Founder &amp; CTO of SoundCloud listen, during the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal on November 10, 2016
    Music stars clash with streaming players
    Nintendo Entertainment System Mini Collector’s Edition
    Nintendo’s $59.99 NES Classic online for $1,000
    Brexit is worse than Trump: Deezer CEO
    A concept rendering showing a Hyperloop One station in the Nordic region.
    Hyperloop could be coming to Finland, Dubai
    Sony predicts boost in virtual reality gaming in the next two years
    Robert Greifeld, CEO of Nasdaq.
    What Nasdaq's CEO wants from Trump
    Russian President Vladimir Putin
    Tinder users in Russia voted for Trump
    Facebook shows off new AI feature
    The capital of Silicon Valley: downtown San Jose, California
    Silicon Valley venture capitalists react to Trump
    Mark Zuckerberg introduces upgrades to Facebook Messenger services at the F8 Developers Conference.
    Facebook ads will now take you to Messenger

