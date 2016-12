On the last trading day of the year, Friday will see the release of the latest Chicago PMI data, due out at 9.45 a.m. ET. No bond auctions are set to take place by the U.S. Treasury.



On the oil front, crude futures posted slight gains on Friday, as investors wait patiently for the OPEC, non-OPEC supply deal to kick in, due to start January 1, 2017.

WTI was posting gains, trading around $54.00 at 5.15 a.m. ET, while Brent was at $57.10 per barrel. According to Reuters, oil prices are on track for their greatest annual percentage gain since 2009.

Amid another light year-end trading season, European stocks kicked off its final trading day of 2016 by trading lower on Friday morning.