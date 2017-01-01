It could be a huge year at the box office for comic book movies, as studios look to serve up a number of sequels to some of their most popular franchises, while introducing a host of new properties.

The year has a number of milestones in store. The latest iteration of Sony's Spider-Man franchise merges with Walt Disney and Marvel Studio's cinematic universe. Warrner Bros. and DC Comics launch their answer to Marvel's Avengers with "Justice League." Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman portrays Wolverine one last time, after eight separate appearances in the role since 2000—a few of those in his own solo films.

For Marvel Comics and DC fans alike, 2017 is shaping up to be "comic book nirvana," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at comScore.

The coming year "is going to be a killer. I think it's going to be the biggest year ever," he told CNBC. "The superhero side of things I think is going to be kind of off the chart."

Here's why the box office could bulge on the strength of this year's superhero slate.