Asian markets higher; HK gaming stocks tumble on Macau revenue declines

Asian markets gained on Tuesday after a key indicator of China's private manufacturing showed robust gains in December, while Hong Kong gaming stocks tumbled on Macau gambling revenue declines.

Mainland Chinese shares started the New Year on stronger footing, with the Shanghai composite up 0.78 percent and the Shenzhen composite rising 0.705 percent. The Shanghai composite tumbled in 2016, to end the year down 12.3 percent, its worst year since 2011.

China's Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) rose 51.9, compared to 50.9 in November and beating forecasts for 50.7, on the back of increased demand. A reading above 50 represents expansion in a sector, whereas a reading below 50 represents contraction.

The private manufacturing survey results come after figures at the weekend showed China's official PMI fell to 51.4 in December, slightly weaker than expectations.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng was up 0.76 percent after initially opening lower. The Hong Kong benchmark had struggled to finish positive, ending last year just up 0.39 percent.



Hong Kong-listed gambling stocks were lower, after Macau government data showed on Sunday that gambling revenue fell 3.3 percent in 2016, which was in line with Reuters analysts forecasts of declines around three to four percent. One bright spot in the data was that December revenue jumped 8 percent from the previous year.

Wynn Macau was down 1.46 percent to 12.14 Hong Kong dollars per share, while Sands China fell 1.63 percent to HK$33.15 and MGM China plunged 6.47 percent to HK$15.04.

Australia's ASX 200 surged 1.19 percent or 67.4 points to close at 5,733.2, supported by broad gains across all sub-indexes. The benchmark is currently at a 16-month high, after ending 2016 up 6.99 percent, its best annual performance since 2013.



Shares of ANZ were up 1.71 percent to A$30.94 each, after the Australian lender announced it had reached a deal to sell 20 percent stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank to China COSCO Shipping and Shanghai Sino-Poland Enterprise Management Development.