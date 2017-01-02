Academic: Far right unlikely to win in Europe but... 5 Hours Ago | 01:47

The much maligned Geert Wilders -- voted the Dutch "Politician of the Year 2016" -- has been warning for most of this decade that "Holland was full … overflowing" with immigrants, and that the country's culture, civilization, identity and socio-political order were being threatened.

For all that, the ruling parties, and the media, brushed him aside as a hateful right-wing xenophobe. But the demos thought otherwise. His Freedom Party is now expected to win the parliamentary elections next March. Mr. Wilders, the likely new prime minister, vows to stop unbridled immigration and to join forces with like-minded incoming leaders in France, Italy and Germany to shake up the EU's policies.

France is next in line with presidential elections in April and May 2017. The agenda presented by the far-right Front National (FN) on immigration, the EU, the euro and the economic management is now widely shared across the entire political spectrum. The FN leader Marine Le Pen is just starting her campaign under a revolutionary headline "Au Nom du Peuple" ("In the Name of the People").

In Italy, a soaring 5-Star Movement – a grassroots political formation started in 2009 -- is given as a clear winner in snap elections generally expected in the second quarter of this year.

Germany – a country where all the EU trouble started with misguided austerity policies and an open-door invitation to all comers – is facing a highly probable demise of the governing center-right parties in next September's elections. As things now stand, a looming coalition of the Left Party, the Greens and the Socialist Party could easily unseat the Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party the Christian Socialists (CSU).

Spain's minority center-right government is at the mercy of coalescing left-wing forces. A new round of elections is possible anytime.

These five countries account for 83 percent of the euro area and represent most of the markets for about $300 billion of U.S. exports. Their forthcoming elections are likely to bring (a) reinforced border controls, (b) tighter immigration policies, (c) some repatriation of sovereign rights ceded to the EU Commission and (d) a stronger support of economic growth and employment creation.

Don't do it alone

America should have no quarrel with any of that. These countries' emphasis on faster growth is very much in tune with similar policy intent of the new administration.

Still, before implementing any large-scale fiscal stimulus, Washington should activate bilateral, G20 and IMF consultations with countries currently running large and systematic trade surpluses with the United States.

The surplus countries should be required to generate growth through stronger domestic demand – rather than net exports -- and to keep their markets open. It would be a big mistake if Washington underestimated the leakages of fiscal and other stimuli through rising imports (i.e., increasing trade deficits), and the damage that would cause to jobs and incomes in American import-competing industries.

"Buy American" and "Hire American" should not be substitutes for America's defense of (a) fair trade, (b) international trade adjustment rules and (c) a sustainably balanced world economy.