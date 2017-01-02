The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.5 percent higher on Monday after new data releases showed positive outlooks for businesses in 2017.

The German DAX was up by 0.86 percent, breaking new highs, while the French CAC was 0.48 percent higher. The FTSE 100 returns to trading after the New Year weekend only on Tuesday. Markets are also closed in the U.S.



The final reading of the 2016 manufacturing purchasing manager's index stood at 54.9 in December. This represented the fastest growing pace in more than five years. Looking at the German data in particular, the manufacturing sector grew at its highest in nearly three years.

All sectors were trading positive.

In corporate news, the chairman of Deutsche Bank, Paul Achleitner told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that there is no European merger or a state bailout planned for the German lender. This comes after Deutsche Bank announced last week a $7.2 billion mortgage settlement with the U.S. authorities. The bank's shares started Monday down by 0.41 percent but have returned to positive ground, jumping more than 1.5 percent.

Media reports stated that the U.S. firm Apple is planning to reduce its production of iPhone 7 models due to a sluggish demand.

The German automaker Volkswagen is still hopeful to reach a deal with the U.S. over the emissions scandal before President Obama leaves office later this month. Its shares were down by 0.67 percent in early trading, but have reverted losses.