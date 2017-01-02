New quid on the block: UK revamps its coins to tackle counterfeiting

Britain is set to introduce a new version of its £1 coin for the first time in 30 years and the U.K. government called on citizens to raid their piggy banks before the current coin becomes defunct in October.

The new 12-sided £1 coin would be the most secure in the world when it enters circulation on March 28, the treasury announced on Sunday. This is as a result of several security features, most notably, a hologram.

The coin is to be released in spring in an effort to further prevent counterfeits which costs businesses and taxpayers millions each year.