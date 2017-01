Many WhatsApp users could find the messaging app is no longer working on their smartphones as of Monday.

In February 2016, the Facebook-owned service said it would end support for users on the following old operating systems:

Android 2.1 and Android 2.2

Windows Phone 7

iPhone 3GS/iOS 6

WhatsApp users on BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, Nokia S40 and Nokia Symbian S60 will have until June 30, 2017.