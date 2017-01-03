Japanese shares jumped more than 2 percent on Wednesday as the yen weakened against a stronger dollar and recent surveys suggest global manufacturing sectors might be seeing a strong turnaround.

The Nikkei 225 leaped up 2.07 percent while the Topix bounced up 2.14 percent, likely due to expectations of a weaker yen after the greenback hit a 14-year high overnight against a basket of currencies.



The final Nikkei Japan manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 52.4 in December, beating a preliminary reading of 51.9 and November's 51.3. A figure above 50 represents expansion in a sector, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

The private survey indicates Japan's manufacturing sector is seeing signs of recovery, with increase domestic and global demand. It follows an upbeat China's Caixin manufacturing PMI on Tuesday to its best since January 2013, aiding regional sentiment.

The greenback surged to a 14-year high at 103.82 on Tuesday, supported by a strong read on the ISM manufacturing index, which was up 54.7 in December at its highest level in two years.

"The weak yen and buoyant regional PMIs/ISM were reasons for optimism about Japanese exporters," Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy of Asia and Oceania Treasury Department at Mizuho Bank, told CNBC.



There are more signs that global manufacturing sectors might be recovering strongly, with surveys showing positive readings not just in the U.S. China and Japan, but also in the U.K.

On Tuesday, the Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI rose to 56.1, its strongest reading since June 2014, and a jump from 53.6 in November.



Against the greenback, the yen continued to weaken for the fifth straight session, at 117.91, while the Australian dollar was tracking $0.7224.