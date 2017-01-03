Automakers face risk of unintended consequences, expert warns

After President-elect Donald Trump blasted General Motors for making a Chevy Cruze model in Mexico and Ford canceled plans to build a $1.6 billion plant south of the border, one auto expert had a warning for the industry on Tuesday.



Paul Ingrassia, editor of the Revs Institute for Automotive Research, believes there is a "real risk" in the law of intended consequences.

"The big three car companies in Detroit almost went out of existence for doing a series of things to please Washington, to please the union, to please some of their shareholders … at the cost of what made good economic sense," he said in an interview with CNBC's "Closing Bell."

"The best protection for workers is a solidly profitable company that makes sound economic decisions, not decisions that are destined to please the tweets of a president-elect."

On Tuesday, Ford CEO Mark Fields told CNBC that Trump wasn't the main factor in its decision to cancel its plans. Instead, this was due to market demand.

"The bottom line is we're not seeing the volume and the demand that we expected for that plant. And, therefore, we're looking at our capacity and saying, 'You know what, we can build that in an existing facility and use capacity that we already have,'" Fields said in an interview with CNBC's "Halftime Report" earlier in the day.

The company announced on Tuesday it will instead invest $700 million in its Flat Rock, Michigan, plant and add 700 direct new jobs. It will continue to build its Ford Focus at an existing plant in Mexico.

Former Chrysler CEO Bob Nardelli, founder of XLR-8, believes Ford made a very informed decision.

"It's no surprise that small car volume is down significantly year over year. When you think about $7,000 rebate, 72-month financing at no charge, the big vehicles are clearly outstripping the small at these gas prices," he told "Closing Bell."

Meanwhile, GM came under attack by Trump on Tuesday when he tweeted that the auto giant is making a Chevy Cruze model in Mexico and then sending the cars to U.S. dealers tax free.