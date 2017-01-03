Bank of America's top investment ideas for the first quarter of 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Tuesday released its best investment ideas for the first quarter of 2017, focusing on a group of 10 stocks with catalysts for big gains or big losses over the next three months.



"Given the Republican sweep - and the resulting likelihood that the logjam of Washington gridlock will be broken - our Top 10 stock selections are more heavily geared toward companies that may benefit from increased fiscal stimulus, a more pro-business agenda, and/or tax-policy reform," strategist Anthony Cassamassino wrote in a note to clients.

The strategist included companies from six industries using a bottoms-up approach, for which analysts at the investment firm have the most conviction and believe will either significantly outperform or underperform in the months ahead.

Here are the companies that made the list: