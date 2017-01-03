Cramer Remix: My advice for Trump’s tweets and Mexico   

Jim Cramer says the real issue behind President-elect Donald Trump's tweet on General Motors making cars in Mexico isn't about General Motors.

But Mexico is.

"What surprises me is that Trump keeps targeting individual companies … rather than NAFTA, which is a big part of what makes it so much cheaper to build things south of the border," the "Mad Money" host said.

Cramer's real question for Trump is what he will do with the NAFTA treaty that makes it so easy for companies to build things in Mexico and ship them to the U.S.

Ultimately, Cramer drilled down the problem in Mexico to its currency. The value of the peso makes the country so attractive. When NAFTA was first created, the dollar could buy four pesos. Now it can buy 20.

"A tweet about how the dollar-peso ration needs to be changed or be adjusted would bring back a heck of a lot more jobs than one-off attacks on GM, Ford or United Technologies," Cramer said.