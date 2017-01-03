Cramer says Congress could be the culprit to end the stock market rally in 2017   

Stocks roared higher on Tuesday, but Jim Cramer worried that issues brewing in the market could deflate the rally.
"If you own a lot of stock, I say hold on. But if you are trying to get in, I suggest that you wait for better prices before pulling the trigger," the "Mad Money" host said.
Cramer outlined what he's watching for 2017, starting with immediate issues. The first on his list is that the market needs money to maintain its advance. Historically, the first day of the year rallies from extensive 401(k) investments.
"I think that played a very big role in the market's ability to rally today. It's a great sign that this trend continued despite, one, the big run in the market in 2016 … and two, many individuals who didn't sell in 2016 believing that capital gains taxes much come down in 2017 under President Trump," Cramer said.