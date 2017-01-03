Cramer's biggest winner and loser of the S&P for 2017

It was so difficult to get on the S&P 500's list of top 10 performers in 2016; Jim Cramer says it will be hard to have a repeat performance in 2017.

"Some of the S&P's biggest winners from last year have run out of fuel," the "Mad Money" host said.

For example, the top performer of the S&P in 2016 was Nvidia, which more than doubled. The trajectory of the stock was steadily climbing higher until it suddenly skyrocketed in November to $117 from $68, before hitting $107 in the last days of the year.

Nvidia reminded Cramer of Intel or Qualcomm in their heyday. Unfortunately, as the markets for PCs and cellphone chips matured, so did the stock.

And while Nvidia could head higher after it settles, Cramer said the numbers would need to come up substantially because of its sky high valuation.