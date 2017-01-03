Cramer's biggest winner and loser of the S&P for 2017

Sam Yeh | AFP | Getty Images
A man takes a picture of the NVIDIA DGX-1 supercomputer during a press conference at the COMPUTEX computer expo in Taipei on May 30, 2016.
Other winners of the S&P were Oneok, Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont Mining, Applied Materials, Quanta Services, Comerica, Martin Marietta Materials and Halliburton.
"I think HAL's got a long way to go even after last year's 58 percent run, although I prefer competitor Schlumberger," Cramer said.
However, many of the stocks in the S&P were depressing for Cramer. They were stocks that were once great based on models that have either gone away or changed by events.
The worst performer of the S&P was Endo International, down 73 percent in 2016. For Cramer, this company embodied everything that used to work before 2016, ranging from its tax-inverted headquarters in Dublin, strong generic drug profile and acquisitive management.
The federal government made it much harder for companies to execute tax arbitrage, thus Endo suffered. Endo's new management is now struggling with price pressure and its $8 billion debt load.
The second worst performer was First Solar, down 51 percent last year. Cramer thinks this one was simply a case of being in the wrong industry at the wrong time.
"I think that selling ice to Eskimos might be more lucrative than selling solar panels," Cramer said.
Other losers of the S&P were TripAdvisor, Perrigo, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt, Allergan, Regeneron and Stericycle.
Ultimately, Cramer chose Halliburton, Comerica, Quanta Services, Applied Materials, Oneok and Nvidia as stocks that could have more upside in 2017. Unfortunately, the other 494 other companies don't seem to be up to snuff for a wild year ahead.