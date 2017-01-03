Euro zone periphery may see a return of the crisis, analyst warns

He, however, added that this was followed by a peripheral blow out in 2012.

"So what investors did was take the opportunity of the ECB buying (bonds) to sell. International investors were selling (bonds) to the ECB and I fear that for the periphery this may well materialize again."

Last month, the ECB announced a continuation of the bank's asset-buying program, although a reduced pace of purchases is set to start from April.

Current bond purchases of 80 billion euros ($86 billion) a month were due to end in March 2017, but will now be extended until at least December 2017 and will be cut to 60 billion euros a month from April 2017, the bank said in a statement. Benchmark interest rates were left unchanged.

Chatwell said the ECB is only buying bonds because they are targeting the inflation, which at the moment is below the central bank's target of 2 percent.

"If we get a recovery in inflation, even if it is dominantly led in core countries, it is going to enable the ECB to say that they have met their mandate."