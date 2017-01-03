Euro zone periphery may see a return of the crisis, analyst warns

The euro zone periphery may see a return to the financial crisis similar to the one witnessed at the end of 2011 after the European Central Bank's decision to start tapering its bond buying program from April this year, one analyst told CNBC Tuesday.
Peter Chatwell, head of rates strategy at Mizuho International, told CNBC that 2016 was very similar to 2011 in terms of the euro zone crisis that started after the ECB decided to take a step back.
We started to see the ECB stepping back from policies that not only stimulated the economy "but were serving to help peripheral countries rather than forcing them to do the right thing on the structural side," Chatwell said.