European markets higher on positive data; French inflation hits 2-year high; BPM bank up by 6%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.65 percent higher with most sectors and bourses trading in positive ground.

Investors are starting 2017 in a confident mood after solid manufacturing activity data in Europe and China. On Tuesday morning, data showed French inflation reaching its highest level since May 2014. French consumer prices increased 0.8 percent year-on-year, driven essentially by an increase in energy prices.

Banking stocks were the best performers, jumping more than 1.3 percent. Shares of the newly merged BPM bank in Italy were at the top of the European index for a second consecutive day, jumping more than 6 percent in mid-morning trading. The Italian banking index was moving higher despite news that the sale of three small banks could be at risk after the European Commission asked for the process to be delayed by at least a week, Reuters reported.

Financial services were up by more than 0.7 percent. Earlier, Euronext said it was offering 510 million euros to buy the French clearing houses of the London Stock Exchange - a much-needed process to ensure the LSE merger with the German bourse.

Basic resources stocks were also higher after figures showed Chinese factory activity growing more than expected in December.