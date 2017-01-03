VISIT CNBC.COM

Facebook titan's resolution involves finding joy off-line

For Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook COO and author of best-selling book "Lean In," 2017 is the year of in-person connection.

In a Facebook post, Sandberg says that her goal for 2017 is to help others find support networks, explaining that they help people grow personally and professionally.

"My hope for the New Year is that everyone finds a group or community that supports their ambitions and understands their struggles," Sandberg writes. "We all need this kind of connection to help us build resilience and find joy."

The resolution was inspired by Sandberg's successful resolution for 2016, which was to record three joyful moments that happened each day. She found that many of these moments were from in-person connections with other people.

The tech leader urges people to cultivate more in-person relationships.

"We really are stronger when we lean in together," Sandberg writes.

In the post, Sandberg describes how her nonprofit, also called Lean In, helps people find local support groups, or "circles." Today, there are more than 30,000 of these groups on topics ranging from professional networking to suicide prevention.

"There really is strength in numbers," Sandberg writes.

