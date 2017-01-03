Ford rolling out hybrid versions of its iconic Mustang and F-150

Ford Motor is going green with its classic Mustang and F-150 brands. The automaker plans to roll out hybrid versions of those vehicles within the next five years.

It's just part of the company's bigger plan to invest 4.5 billion in electrification by 2020. It will also introduce a fully electric small SUV, a hybrid Transit Custom van, a high-volume autonomous vehicle for commercial ride hailing and two "pursuit-rated" hybrid police vehicles.

The hybrid Mustang promises to deliver V8 power.

"Our investments and expanding lineup reflect our view that global offerings of electrified vehicles will exceed gasoline-powered vehicles within the next 15 years," Ford CEO Mark Fields said in a statement.