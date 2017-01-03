Google teams up with Fiat to make Android as prevalent in cars as it is on mobile

Alphabet-owned Google has teamed up with Fiat Chrysler to create an in-car infotainment system with apps based on the U.S. search giant's Android operating system (OS).
The 8.4 inch connected vehicle system called Uconnect will be featured in the Chrysler 300 sedan during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Vegas this week.
Android on mobile allows device makers to customize the look and feel of the OS. Google wants to allow carmakers to do the same with their own in-car system. Android is the world's dominant mobile operating system and Google is hoping it could become as strong in the auto industry.
"Google is committed to building Android as a turn-key automotive platform that integrates deeply with the vehicle in a safe and seamless way," Patrick Brady, director of Android engineering at Google, said in a press release on Monday.