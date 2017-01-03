Google teams up with Fiat to make Android as prevalent in cars as it is on mobile

The Uconnect system will allow popular Google apps such as Maps or the voice assistant as well as other popular ones like Spotify, to be integrated with the car. This product differs from Android Auto which is also produced by Google. Android Auto is an in-car software that brings the functionality of a smartphone to the screen in the vehicle. It's not an operating system however. Instead, it's a user interface that sits on top of an OS.

Google's latest venture with Fiat is a full-blown OS that powers the in-car experience and will allow the U.S. technology giant to embed itself deeper in the dashboard.

"This collaboration with Google has been an extremely beneficial opportunity for both companies to explore how in-vehicle infotainment and connectivity technology continues to evolve, and what it takes to meet consumers' increasing desire for innovation of information with minimal distraction," Chris Barman, head of electrical engineering at Fiat Chrysler, said in a press release.

"With Android, we are able to maintain our unique and intuitive Uconnect user interface, all while integrating our easy-to-use systems with Android's features and ecosystem of applications."

It's an important step for Google as technology companies battle for a leading position in the auto market. Technology giants see the car as the next big mobile platform and many carmakers are willing to work with these firms to boost the connectivity of their vehicles.

Google and Fiat have been working together for the past few months. The two companies collaborated to create the Chrysler Pacifica minivan – a hybrid vehicle that's part of Google's autonomous car test fleet.