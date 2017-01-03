How to network in 20 minutes or less

When you think of networking, you may envision a large corporate conference room filled with people wearing name tags.



But not all networking has to be a big production. In fact, all you need is 45 seconds, according to networking expert, writer and investor J. Kelly Hoey.

"Start thinking of networking as muscle," Hoey tells CNBC. "Use it regularly in a variety of ways to achieve your goals."



In her forthcoming book "Build your dream network," Hoey shares a number of ways you can find new mentors, investors, or business opportunities without spending hours.