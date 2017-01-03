I quit these 3 bad habits and it doubled my productivity

Let's start off with an uncomfortable truth: You don't need yet another New Year's resolution.

If we're honest, didn't we do the same thing last year? What happened with "writing a blog post every day" or "finally starting that business"?

Exactly.

This year, let's take a different approach: Let's focus on eliminating bad habits instead of just adding more to your life.

You know what I'm talking about. The way we slump onto our couch after getting home, vowing we'll get up in "just 15 minutes"... only to spend the next three hours pecking away at some obscure Facebook page.

Hey, if you love watching "Vanderpump Rules," feel free. (I do.) But eliminating a few bad habits instead of piling on more things you "should do" will free up an unbelievable amount of time each week. Imagine what you could do with an extra five hours a week (just one hour a day): Spend it on your family, get to the gym, or just enjoy the downtime.

Here are three bad habits I broke, which helped me double my productivity every single day. Remember, you don't need to tackle all of these at once. Killing even one bad habit can dramatically transform your life.