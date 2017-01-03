Here is why this billionaire wanted to have a plane by 35 Tuesday, 29 Nov 2016 | 9:00 AM ET | 00:46

Self-made billionaire Tilman Fertitta, who bought a private jet at age 35, has a similar outlook.



"It's how I do everything I do, being able to leave when I want to leave, go home when I want to go home," the owner and CEO of Fertitta Entertainment tells CNBC. "I could not cover near as much ground [without it]."

In addition to saving him time, the jet also serves as an investment in his business. "When I was growing my company in the beginning, having that plane made it so easy to look for locations across the country," Fertitta says.

They're not the only successful entrepreneurs who stand behind this particular investment. When Torabi asked self-made millionaire Tony Robbins about the one thing he splurges on to make his life easier, he was quick to respond: "Private jets. Private flight. Extraordinary. There's nothing that changes quality of life when you travel as much as I do, as that."

Sometimes a splurge — whether it's a private jet or a nice pair of work shoes — is worth the price.

