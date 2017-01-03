Self-made billionaire John Paul DeJoria believes in splurging for convenience. That's why the co-founder of Paul Mitchell hair products and Patron Tequila owns three private jets.
"For him, time is a precious commodity and he'll do what he must to preserve it, even if it means spending millions of dollars on his own airplanes," writes Farnoosh Torabi, who shadowed DeJoria on CNBC's show, "Follow the Leader."
"His jets allow him to conduct meetings on the go and around the country without wasting hours at the airport."