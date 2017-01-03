JPMorgan is the best bank stock to own in 2017 based on the economic outlook, Trump, Barclays says

Investors should purchase JPMorgan Chase shares because its financial results will top expectations in 2017 due to a better business environment and Donald Trump's agenda, according to Barclays, which reiterated its overweight rating on the bank.



"We are attracted to JPM's competitive positioning and believe it has addressed a great deal of its litigation concerns. We see the greatest sources of potential upside being driven by higher loan growth and capital markets," analyst Jason Goldberg wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. "JPM is our new top pick."

Goldberg raised his JPMorgan Chase price target to $100 from $79, representing 16 percent upside from Friday's close. The shares rose more than 30 percent in 2016 with most of those gains coming after the election.

