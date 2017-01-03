Medicare doesn’t cover everything, but here’s why it impacts everyone 32 Mins Ago | 01:18

For many, Medicare enrollment is a welcome part of retirement. It's a chance to say good-bye to health-maintenance organizations and their narrow networks of doctors.

"Medicare provides an important layer of protection for a household's net worth if you handle it correctly," said certified financial planner Jae Oh, founder of GH2 Benefits and author of "Maximize Your Medicare: Understanding Medicare, Protecting Your Health, and Minimizing Cost."

"When you turn 65, you as a buyer have unrestricted consumer options," he added.