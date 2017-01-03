Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are sharply higher as we begin trading for 2017. A big reason for the higher futures is another gain in oil prices. Bonds are lower, with the 10-year Treasury note yield back up to 2.5 percent.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are up more than 2 percent to the $54 a barrel level. There's new investor optimism that OPEC and non-OPEC countries will agree on output cuts.Gasoline prices are spiking too; up to $2.34 a gallon, the new national average. That's 6 cents a gallon more than a week ago today.

TRUMP TRANSITION

-President-elect Trump is very active on Twitter this morning. First, he tweeted that North Korea will not get the capability to reach the U.S. with intercontinental ballistic missiles. He also called out China for not helping to contain North Korea. Second, he hit at GM for making the Chevy Cruze in Mexico and shipping it back to the U.S. market with no taxes or tariffs. Third, he called Obamacare a failure.