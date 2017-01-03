    BREAKING:  After-hours buzz: TSLA, REGN & more

    Health Insurance

    Obamacare repeal effort launched by Sen. Mike Enzi on first day of new Congress

    Kellyanne Conway: Trump's plans for Obamacare
    Kellyanne Conway: Trump's plans for Obamacare   

    Now comes the hard part.

    Sen. Mike Enzi on Tuesday launched an effort to repeal Obamacare, introducing a resolution for the new Congress that would allow that to happen, according to a statement from the Wyoming Republican's office cited by Reuters.

    The repeal effort is being mounted without there yet being a similar effort to adopt a replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act.

    Enzi, who is the chairman of the Senate's budget committee, proposes using the process known as reconciliation to undo much of the Affordable Care Act.

    Reconciliation, which relates to budgetary matters, can be passed with a simple majority, as opposed to nonbudgetary bills, which can require 60 senators' votes to break a filibuster against them.

    "Americans face skyrocketing premiums and soaring deductibles," Enzi said, according to a statement from his office obtained by CQRollCall.com.

    "Insurers are withdrawing from markets across the country, leaving many families with fewer choices and less access to care than they had before — the opposite of what the law promised."

    "Today, we take the first steps to repair the nation's broken health-care system, removing Washington from the equation and putting control back where it belongs: with patients, their families and doctors."


    The resolution Enzi introduced, according to a summary from his office obtained by CQRollCall.com, would allow repeal legislation to be fast-tracked and passed "with only a simple majority in the Senate, as in the House."

    That is "to facilitate immediate action on repeal, with the intent of sending legislation to the new President's desk as soon as possible," the summary said.

    The resolution also called for four authorizing committees in the Senate and House to report repeal legislation to their budget committee by Jan. 27, and also calls for the reserve of funding "necessary to accommodate legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare," the summary said.

    Obamacare has expanded health insurance coverage by 20 million Americans in the past several years, according to census data.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...