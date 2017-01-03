Planes, trains, automobiles: Traders say these names will get hit by Trump's policies

The "Fast Money" traders debated which stocks could be most impacted by President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies.

Trump has targeted specific companies on Twitter, like General Motors on Tuesday morning. His previous tweets have sunk shares of defense stocks like Lockheed Martin.

Tax cuts for consumers could lead to more auto sales, trader Tim Seymour said, adding that General Motors shares are "ridiculously cheap" — they have a price-to-earnings ratio of about 4 on a trailing 12-month basis, according to FactSet.

Companies like Kansas City Southern, which has a substantial U.S.-Mexico business, could also be hit by Trump's policies, trader Brian Kelly said. Other companies that import a lot of their goods, like Wal-Mart, could also suffer from a potential border tax, he continued

Trader Dan Nathan said that Ford's announcement that it is not opening a new plant in Mexico is not necessarily a good thing for consumers because it could lead to higher priced cars, which could also impact demand.