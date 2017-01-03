Richard Branson’s best advice for success in 2017

Branson says that putting an idea on paper is the first step in making a plan a reality.

"Ever since I was a child I have made lists of all kinds, including short-term tasks, long-term goals and resolutions. It's how I make sense of the world, bring order to the ideas in my head, and start turning them into action," says Branson, in a New Year's Day post on his blog.

The iconic entrepreneur also admits that if he didn't record his ideas immediately, they would go to waste. And he's in good company: Bill Gates too swears by jotting down notes by hand.

Forgetfulness nips at the heels of even the most successful leaders.

