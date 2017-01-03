Santoli: Stocks ping pong between Trump tweets, rising rates in a sign of what's to come for 2017

One day does not a year make. But there's a pretty good chance that the first part of 2017 could be roughly as noisy as this initial trading day has been so far. We have the push of economic data (strong right now), the tide of a few assertive macro trends (strong dollar, yields higher) and the gust of policy pressure from tweeting President-elect of the United States and response from corporate decision makers (trend toward protectionist/nationalist production/trade moves).



Here's what I'm watching heading into the closing bell:

