Venture capitalist Gene Munster shared his views on the most important technology trends in an interview Tuesday on CNBC's "Power Lunch."

On virtual reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence and robotics: "We think collectively those are going to be a bigger deal than internet and mobile was," he said. "We think those four themes will radically change how humans interact and work. And one example is we think 70 percent of jobs are going to go away over time."

On virtual reality: "This is so nascent that no one is really a clear winner here, but ultimately we think VR is going to be a bigger deal than even augmented reality," Munster said. "Once you get to a point where virtual and real worlds are indistinguishable, we think that consumers will flock to that."

Munster's co-founded Loup Ventures this year. Previously, he was a prominent Piper Jaffray technology analyst for 21 years and known for his in-depth coverage of Apple. Munster also discusses:



