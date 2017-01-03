I'm not big on New Year's resolutions. I can't even recall any I've ever made, except for the time I "resolved" to learn Spanish, which much to my everlasting regret, did not happen. Like, nada at all.

But I am big on continual self-improvement, especially on the job. Sure, luck and outside forces (like the economy) can and do play a role in any given person's professional arc, but there's perhaps nothing in your life you can control, over time, as much as your own career.

Which is why I'd like to suggest you launch into 2017 with a seemingly simple performance tweak that, in my experience, has an immediate and outsized career impact: Say "thank you" more often, to more people and, most important, more authentically.