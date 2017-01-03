President-elect Donald Trump's threats to selectively penalize U.S. manufacturers for moving production offshore may be difficult to enforce.

But for companies that depend on the U.S. government for a big chunk of revenues, his Twitter rants are hard to ignore.

"General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!" Trump said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.

In response, GM said it makes its Cruze sedan in the United States and that all of those sold in the United States are made in a plant in Lordstown, Ohio.



"GM builds the Chevrolet Cruze hatchback for global markets in Mexico, with a small number sold in the U.S." the company said in a statement.

GM imports only hatchback versions of the Cruze from a factory in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, and it sold only about 4,500 of them in the U.S. last year, spokesman Patrick Morrissey told The Associated Press. The company sold about 172,000 Cruzes through November. The hatchback, which went on sale in the U.S. in the fall, is built in Mexico for global distribution, Morrissey said.

The Trump tweet was another in a series of threats to slap a tax on companies that move production to Mexico and ship products back to the U.S. under the North American Free Trade Agreement.