These guys hunt for space rocks, and sell them for enormous profit to collectors

Steve Jurvetson may never walk through the frigid canyons and craters of Mars, but the venture capitalist celebrates his passion for the red planet in a different way: He collects pieces of Mars found on Earth.

At his office in Menlo Park, California, Jurvetson displays a rare treasure: the second-largest Mars rock in private hands. The textured, brownish-red rock, discovered in 1999 in the Dar al Gani desert in Libya, crystalized 180 million years ago. Today, it rests in a glass showcase in the hallway of Jurvetson's firm, Draper Fisher Jurvetson.



"It is quite moving to hold a piece of Mars in your hands," Jurvetson told CNBC, "and to reflect on its incredible interplanetary journey, and the science that gives confidence as to the origin of this unusual rock."



Jurvetson declined to say how much he paid for it, though he noted that it cost "more than my first house."



Tech power brokers often enjoy buying high-end sports cars, show horses and even private islands. Others who possess a passion for studying our vast solar system, like Jurvetson, spend their money on rocks from outer space. These ancient meteorites can be older than the Earth itself. The price tag is high: Just 100 grams of Mars rock, enough to fit in the palm of a hand, can demand $100,000.



For help tracking down such rare rocks, private collectors turn to professional meteorite hunters. These adventurers earn their living by crisscrossing the globe, searching for astronomic treasures. The risks are real, including prison and death, but so are the potential rewards — rocks that can be flipped quickly for fortunes.



The man who sold Jurvetson his Mars rock is 44-year-old Michael Farmer. Since the late 1990s, Farmer has traveled to some 80 countries looking for these precious rocks. Perhaps his best-known find is a nearly 120-pound meteorite discovered in Canada, which he and his partners sold to the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto for $600,000.



"Any time you dig up a treasure worth more than half a million bucks, it's a good day," said Farmer, who works closely colleagues around the world tracking meteorite showers.



This work is not for the faint of heart. In 2011, Farmer was kidnapped, beaten and nearly killed by Kenyan thieves. That same year, he was charged with illegal mining in Oman and imprisoned for two months. Farmer says his motivation is not purely monetary, but rather the thrill of the chase.