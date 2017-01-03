Trump blasts General Motors: Make Chevy Cruze model in US or 'pay big border tax'

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday attacked General Motors in a tweet, claiming the auto giant is making a Chevy Cruze model in Mexico and then sending them to U.S. dealers tax free.
"General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax!" Trump said on Twitter.
Donald Trump tweet
GM did not immediately return calls for comment.
GM shares, which were at $34.38 in premarket trading before the tweet, fell to a session low of $34.22, or about a $244 million hit to its market value. However, shares have since come back to about half of where they were before the tweet.